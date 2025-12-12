Airline passenger attempted to open plane door in mid-air, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airline passenger was taken into custody after trying to open a door on a Cathay Pacific flight that departed Boston, officials said.

The airline told Fox News Digital that the incident, in which a "passenger was suspected of attempting to open an aircraft door," happened Wednesday on Flight CX811 to Hong Kong.

"Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," the airline said.

"No crew members or passengers were injured, and the flight landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport early in the morning on 11 December 2025," it added.

Cathay Pacific also said, "The case has been handed over to the police for investigation," and, "At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make."

Police in Hong Kong told Reuters that the suspect, a 20-year-old male from mainland China, was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of violating Hong Kong's Aviation Security Ordinance.

In November, a KLM Airlines flight departing from Atlanta was delayed after an unruly passenger allegedly opened the jet’s emergency exit door and deployed the inflatable slide while the plane was taxiing, according to police.

The incident triggered a security scare at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and prompted the Amsterdam-bound aircraft to return to the gate, where officers boarded the plane.

Earlier this year, a U.S. Marine heading back to the states from Tokyo, Japan, also quickly stepped in and slammed a man to the ground and restrained him with zip ties after he allegedly grabbed the emergency exit door in the middle of a flight, reports said.

