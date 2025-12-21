Man rushed to hospital in apparent self-inflicted shooting at Atlanta airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a shooting that left one person injured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident involved a male who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the pre-security area of the South Terminal, according to the police. Fox 5 Atlanta said the incident took place near an escalator by the baggage claim area around 3:30 p.m.

"Officers responded to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where they located a male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound," the Atlanta Police Department (APD) told Fox News Digital.

Police said officers quickly secured the scene, including the firearm and the surrounding area, and confirmed that no other individuals were injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing at the time of transport, authorities said.

Officials have not released information about what led to the incident.

APD said officers are still on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Airport operations were not affected, police added.

The airport authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.