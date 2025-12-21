Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta

Man rushed to hospital in apparent self-inflicted shooting at Atlanta airport

Victim was alert and conscious when taken to hospital from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Atlanta police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a shooting that left one person injured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident involved a male who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the pre-security area of the South Terminal, according to the police. Fox 5 Atlanta said the incident took place near an escalator by the baggage claim area around 3:30 p.m.

"Officers responded to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where they located a male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound," the Atlanta Police Department (APD) told Fox News Digital.

atlanta airport with area secured off in baggage area

Officers secure an area near the South Terminal escalators following a shooting at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 21, 2025. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Police said officers quickly secured the scene, including the firearm and the surrounding area, and confirmed that no other individuals were injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing at the time of transport, authorities said.

security officers at airport area

Police officers stand near the South Terminal escalators by the baggage claim area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 21, 2025. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Officials have not released information about what led to the incident. 

APD said officers are still on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hartsfield Jackson International Airport

Travelers are seen going through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 2nd, 2022. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Airport operations were not affected, police added.

The airport authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News.
