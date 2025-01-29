Escaped North Carolina inmate has history of trying to flee law enforcement

A "dangerous" inmate who is on the run Wednesday after fleeing a North Carolina jail with the help of his cellmates has a history of trying to evade law enforcement, including one incident in which he "fired two rounds from a small-caliber handgun at three deputies," authorities say.

John Nigh — whose criminal history includes violent charges and spans multiple counties — is being pursued by the Craven County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and other agencies following his escape from the Craven County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

"A search determined that the inmate, assisted by his two cellmates had removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility ceiling chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing," the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said. "The cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that he was sleeping in his cell."

"Nigh has been armed in past encounters with Law Enforcement Officers and should be considered dangerous," it warned.

In one encounter in June 2024, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said Nigh fired at its deputies while trying to evade arrest.

"Nigh was wanted by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office for two felonies and one misdemeanor, including Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Nigh was located at a residence in the Hubert area," it said at the time.

"However, when deputies approached, Nigh attempted to evade arrest by fleeing out the back door of the home and into a wooded area. Upon physical contact, Nigh fired two rounds from a small-caliber handgun at the three deputies," it added. "Fortunately, none of the deputies were struck. Nigh was subdued and taken into custody without further incident."

Nigh later was charged with three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer by Pointing a Firearm in relation to that incident.

In May 2024, Nigh was facing charges in Craven County including drug possession, resisting an officer and assault on an officer involving fentanyl exposure, according to WCTI.

The station reported that at one point, Nigh tried to escape from a Craven County Sheriff's Office deputy while in custody and that he also has been accused of causing $200 in damage to property owned by the CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Nigh is described as a White male around 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said he has tattoos with the letters "JMN" on his upper left arm and a cross on his upper right arm.