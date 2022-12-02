Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Video shows massive New Jersey fire destroying Salvation Army store

Salvation Army says Union City, New Jersey location is 'total loss'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman
Massive New Jersey fire tears through Salvation Army store

Massive New Jersey fire tears through Salvation Army store

A Salvation Army store in Union City, New Jersey, has been heavily damaged following a fire there Thursday. (Credit: @elnatural1974/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

The Salvation Army says a massive fire caught on video has destroyed its location in Union City, New Jersey, dealing a "huge blow" to the charitable organization during one of its "busiest seasons." 

The blaze erupted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at a 10,000-square-foot store that Salvation Army says has been part of the New York City-area community for more than 30 years. 

"The building and its contents appear to be a total loss," the organization said Friday morning in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.  

"As of this morning, we understand there are no reported injuries," it added. "The Union City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and will provide more details as they become available." 

INDIANA GARBAGE TRUCK RAMS INTO OVERPASS, EXPLODES IN FIERY BLAST 

The fire on Thursday night appears to have rendered the store a "total loss," The Salvation Army says.

The fire on Thursday night appears to have rendered the store a "total loss," The Salvation Army says. (@elnatural1974/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Video taken from a bystander on-scene shows flames raging as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control. 

VIDEO CAPTURES CHINA RESIDENTS CLINGING TO LEDGE AS FIRE RAGES IN HIGH-RISE APARTMENT BUILDING

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our store and the merchandise within," Lt.-Colonel James Betts, the Commander of The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory Adult Rehabilitation Centers, said in a statement. "Our Union City store is an important source of funding for our Adult Rehabilitation Center in Newark.  

The Union City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze, The Salvation Army says.

The Union City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze, The Salvation Army says. (@elnatural1974/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

"Men who have lost everything to alcohol, drugs, homelessness, and other challenges come to the Center to find hope and support to recover from these issues so they can re-enter society and reunite with their families," he added. "The loss of the Union City Thrift Store is a huge blow to The Salvation Army during one of our busiest seasons." 

The store was a part of the Union City, New Jersey, community for more than 30 years, The Salvation Army says.

The store was a part of the Union City, New Jersey, community for more than 30 years, The Salvation Army says. (Google Maps)

The Salvation Army says, "Donations of clothing, shoes, and other household items can still be made at other New Jersey stores, including the main store and warehouse on Pennington Street in Newark." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.