Video shows massive New Jersey fire destroying Salvation Army store

The Salvation Army says a massive fire caught on video has destroyed its location in Union City, New Jersey, dealing a "huge blow" to the charitable organization during one of its "busiest seasons."

The blaze erupted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at a 10,000-square-foot store that Salvation Army says has been part of the New York City-area community for more than 30 years.

"The building and its contents appear to be a total loss," the organization said Friday morning in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As of this morning, we understand there are no reported injuries," it added. "The Union City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and will provide more details as they become available."

Video taken from a bystander on-scene shows flames raging as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our store and the merchandise within," Lt.-Colonel James Betts, the Commander of The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory Adult Rehabilitation Centers, said in a statement. "Our Union City store is an important source of funding for our Adult Rehabilitation Center in Newark.

"Men who have lost everything to alcohol, drugs, homelessness, and other challenges come to the Center to find hope and support to recover from these issues so they can re-enter society and reunite with their families," he added. "The loss of the Union City Thrift Store is a huge blow to The Salvation Army during one of our busiest seasons."

The Salvation Army says, "Donations of clothing, shoes, and other household items can still be made at other New Jersey stores, including the main store and warehouse on Pennington Street in Newark."