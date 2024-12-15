Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Fiery chaos at Florida intersection has sheriff's office searching for dozens of suspects

Orange County SO shares video of violence that overcame busy intersection

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Florida sheriff's office searching for dozens of suspects in chaotic road takeover Video

Florida sheriff's office searching for dozens of suspects in chaotic road takeover

Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida is searching for 30 people who took over a busy intersection on Nov. 30, 2024 by putting out this video on social media in hopes the public can help find them. Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A sheriff's office in central Florida is searching for 30 people they say were a part of an "intersection takeover" that terrorized drivers and damaged cars.

The mob shut down the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Nov. 30, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said on Facebook. 

The large group "set a fire in the roadway, and used the space for cars to do donuts around the flames," prior to harassing innocent drivers, blocking them from passing. 

"There's a baby in the car," someone can be heard shouting in the scene footage shared by the sheriff's office.

FLORIDA SHERIFF BREAKS UP ALLEGED MASSIVE GANG CHECK FRAUD CONSPIRACY

Fire in Orange County, FL intersection

Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspects set a fire in the middle of a busy central Florida intersection before doing donuts and terrorizing innocent drivers.  (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects "in some cases, climbed on and damaged vehicles," OCSO said. The law enforcement agency said the "reckless and violent behavior poses a serious danger" to the community, and it is committed to "holding those responsible accountable."

A Tesla driver said damage to his car was estimated at $60,000 after "dozens of people jumped on top of his vehicle and began to kick his vehicle windshield, causing it to break," according to an affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA WOMAN CALLS 911 FOR 'PIZZA,' GETS RESCUED FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING ALLEGED RAPE ATTEMPT

OCSO suspects doing donuts

The suspects can be seen hanging out of cars during what sheriff's deputies refer to as an "intersection takeover" on Nov. 30, 2024.  (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Some of the suspects appeared to try to conceal their identities, while others had their cell phones out recording the action. 

"I feel so really bad for the people that were just there trying to go about their daily lives and got caught up in that mess," Dave Nutting, a law enforcement specialist and retired deputy with the sheriff's office, told FOX 35 Orlando.

OCSO intersection takeover suspect photos

Photographs of 30 suspects have been shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in hopes the public can help them identify them.  (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests or injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The sheriff's office said that If anyone recognizes any of the 30 people whose faces were shared in their video, they should contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477. People who share information with the hotline may remain anonymous. 