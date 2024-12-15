Fiery chaos at Florida intersection has sheriff's office searching for dozens of suspects

A sheriff's office in central Florida is searching for 30 people they say were a part of an "intersection takeover" that terrorized drivers and damaged cars.

The mob shut down the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Nov. 30, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said on Facebook.

The large group "set a fire in the roadway, and used the space for cars to do donuts around the flames," prior to harassing innocent drivers, blocking them from passing.

"There's a baby in the car," someone can be heard shouting in the scene footage shared by the sheriff's office.

FLORIDA SHERIFF BREAKS UP ALLEGED MASSIVE GANG CHECK FRAUD CONSPIRACY

The suspects "in some cases, climbed on and damaged vehicles," OCSO said. The law enforcement agency said the "reckless and violent behavior poses a serious danger" to the community, and it is committed to "holding those responsible accountable."

A Tesla driver said damage to his car was estimated at $60,000 after "dozens of people jumped on top of his vehicle and began to kick his vehicle windshield, causing it to break," according to an affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA WOMAN CALLS 911 FOR 'PIZZA,' GETS RESCUED FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING ALLEGED RAPE ATTEMPT

Some of the suspects appeared to try to conceal their identities, while others had their cell phones out recording the action.

"I feel so really bad for the people that were just there trying to go about their daily lives and got caught up in that mess," Dave Nutting, a law enforcement specialist and retired deputy with the sheriff's office, told FOX 35 Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests or injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The sheriff's office said that If anyone recognizes any of the 30 people whose faces were shared in their video, they should contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477. People who share information with the hotline may remain anonymous.