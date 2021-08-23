Stop & Shop throws retired WWII vet, former employee surprise 100th birthday bash

A retired WWII vet – who had worked every day up until the coronavirus pandemic struck last year – was honored on his 100th birthday by his former and beloved employer: Stop & Shop.

The company wanted to thank Benny Ficeto, not only for his service to this country, but for his dedication to the Edison, New Jersey, store for over a decade.

GEORGIA DAD'S EMOTIONAL TIKTOK LEADS TO OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT TO HELP ESCAPE HOMELESSNESS

On Monday, Ficeto was driven to his former store for his very own surprise party. There were droves of extended family members, friends, former associates, a patriotic singing group and even a cake.

What's more, Stop & Shop unveiled a veterans-only parking spot in his honor.

"Benny's Spot" will help give veterans easy access to the store, Stop & Shop spokesperson Stefanie Shuman told Fox News.

"It says in honor of Benny for his service to the store and his country," she said.

For 12 years, residents of Edison knew exactly where to find the hard-working veteran – bagging groceries at register number four or five, Shuman said.

"People would wait in line even if there was an open register, they would wait because they wanted Benny to bag their groceries," Shuman said.

TEXAS FAMILY DONATES LATE SON'S MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO CHICAGO FAMILIES FACING SIMILAR CHALLENGES

Ficeto was fulfilled going to work every day and interacting with the customers, his great-nephew Daniel Reynolds and Reynold's girlfriend, Melissa Malley, told Fox News.

"Working at my age gives you purpose," Reynolds and Malley recalled Ficeto saying.

He never wanted to take a break and thought it was "senseless to do so," Reynolds and Malley added.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Ficeto stopped working but he "never really left the hearts and minds of Stop & Shop."

Last year, Stop & Shop even threw him a drive-by car parade to mark his 99th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, seeing his 100th birthday party and dedicated parking spot, he was filled with gratitude, Shuman said.

"He knew the day was for him. Every day should be for him in my opinion," Shuman said.

Even though Ficeto is no longer an associate, "he's still part of his family and we will continue to celebrate him."

In fact, they are going to plan his 101st birthday and "every birthday after that," she said.