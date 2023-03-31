Vermont state troopers resign over alleged comments made during off-duty gaming sessions

Two Vermont State Police troopers have resigned following an investigation into reports that they made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, the state Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

The voluntary resignations of Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen are effective immediately, the agency said in a statement. Both were assigned to the Westminster Barracks and have been on paid relief-from-duty status since Feb. 15.

TWO VERMONT STATE TROOPERS ON PAID LEAVE AMID INVESTIGATION INTO REMARKS MADE IN ONLINE GAME

The investigation began in early February when department leadership received complaints that the troopers had used inappropriate and racist comments as they played an online game while off duty.

Not every allegation faced by the troopers was substantiated, but the information that was corroborated was determined by Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison to be a serious violation of the Vermont State Police code of conduct.

VERMONT STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING RACIAL REMARKS MADE BY OFF-DUTY TROOPERS

No evidence was found to suggest that the troopers displayed bias in their police work. Both took full responsibility, expressed regret, acknowledged the damage their conduct has had on the Vermont State Police, and apologized, the department said.

Jensen was hired in July 2018. Greco was hired in October 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The matter is considered closed, the statement said.