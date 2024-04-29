Vermont man gets 18 years for conspiring with mother to kill stepfather

A Vermont man charged along with his mother in the death of his stepfather, who police say was lured to a parking lot and shot multiple times in 2019, was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison.

Kory Lee George pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in his stepfather’s death.

David Auclair, 45, of Williston, was shot in a trailhead parking lot in Hinesburg. His body was found partly under his pickup truck.

The morning after he was killed, Angela Auclair called police to report her husband missing. She said he had been called in to work the night before and never came home, but the investigation found there had been no emergency at his workplace.

A witness later told investigators that a week before David Auclair’s death, his wife and her son discussed killing him.

Angela Auclair pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She has not yet been sentenced.