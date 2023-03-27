Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont investigation into man who was found dead in holding cell continues, could take months

VT man was found on the floor of his cell after being in there for less than an hour

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It could be months before the Vermont Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of death of a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell after he had been arrested on drug charges, state police said.

There is no indication Bennington police used physical force on the Darrell Jones, 33, who was found dead on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after he had been placed in a holding cell, the state police said regarding its preliminary investigation.

Jones, whose hometown as listed as New York and Pennsylvania, was one of three suspects arrested by Bennington police and brought to the station. He was placed alone in the holding cell.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, MOVES TO ALLOW NONCITIZENS TO VOTE

The investigation into the death of a man who was found dead in a Vermont holding cell could take months, according to police.

The investigation into the death of a man who was found dead in a Vermont holding cell could take months, according to police.

Less than an hour later Jones was spotted by an officer sitting on the floor and leaning against the wall. The officer checked on him, immediately began providing medical care and called an ambulance, but Jones was pronounced dead at the police department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State police say an autopsy was performed on Friday, but the cause and manner of Jones’ death remain pending toxicology tests, which can take several weeks to several months.