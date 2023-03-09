Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Burlington, Vermont, moves to allow noncitizens to vote

Proposed change in Vermont's largest city will be considered by state legislature and governor

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The largest city in Vermont has moved to allow noncitizens to vote in its elections.

Burlington put forward a proposed charter change to allow legal residents who are not citizens of the city to vote in local elections, hoping to follow the example of cities like Montpelier and Winooski. 

The proposed change will now head to the state legislature and governor for consideration. 

VERMONT SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CITIES ALLOWING NONCITIZENS TO VOTE

A view of City Hall in downtown Burlington, Vermont. 

A view of City Hall in downtown Burlington, Vermont.  (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Voting rights for noncitizens has become the subject of a recurring debate in liberal areas of the U.S.

Maryland is the state with the most success in allowing noncitizens voting rights.

Maryland's municipalities that allow certain noncitizens to vote include Barnesville, Cheverly, Chevy Chase Section 3, Garrett Park, Glen Echo, Hyattsville, Martin’s Additions, Mount Rainier, Riverdale Park, Somerset and Takoma Park. The 11 locales are near Washington, D.C.

AOC SAYS GOP REVIVING 'LEGACY OF SLAVERY' BY ENDING NONCITIZEN VOTING RIGHTS IN DC

A bill introduced this year in the Connecticut state legislature would allow illegal immigrants to vote.

The legislation would amend the state’s constitution to "allow undocumented immigrants who are residents of the state to be admitted as electors for purposes of voting in municipal and state elections."

"I voted" stickers are stacked at a polling place in the Robert Miller Community Center.

"I voted" stickers are stacked at a polling place in the Robert Miller Community Center. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., implied last month that racism lies behind this week’s push by Republicans to end voting rights for noncitizens in Washington, D.C.

CONNETICUT STATE BILL WOULD ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO VOTE IN STATE ELECTIONS: 'COMPLETELY OUTRAGEOUS'

House lawmakers debated a resolution that would disapprove of a D.C. Council law allowing noncitizens and illegal immigrants to vote in the city. Several Democrats took to the floor to argue that Republicans were looking to micromanage the city, and Ocasio-Cortez went further by saying the GOP seems to be targeting minorities.

People vote at a polling place March 3, 2020, at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vt. 

People vote at a polling place March 3, 2020, at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vt.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said Republicans "claim they believe in the sacred right to vote while denying that right to vote to an overwhelmingly Black city" and accused Republicans of trying to "meddle into the business of D.C. residents."

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Peter Kasperowicz and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics