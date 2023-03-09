Burlington, Vermont, moves to allow noncitizens to vote

The largest city in Vermont has moved to allow noncitizens to vote in its elections.

Burlington put forward a proposed charter change to allow legal residents who are not citizens of the city to vote in local elections, hoping to follow the example of cities like Montpelier and Winooski.

The proposed change will now head to the state legislature and governor for consideration.

Voting rights for noncitizens has become the subject of a recurring debate in liberal areas of the U.S.

Maryland is the state with the most success in allowing noncitizens voting rights.

Maryland's municipalities that allow certain noncitizens to vote include Barnesville, Cheverly, Chevy Chase Section 3, Garrett Park, Glen Echo, Hyattsville, Martin’s Additions, Mount Rainier, Riverdale Park, Somerset and Takoma Park. The 11 locales are near Washington, D.C.

A bill introduced this year in the Connecticut state legislature would allow illegal immigrants to vote.

The legislation would amend the state’s constitution to "allow undocumented immigrants who are residents of the state to be admitted as electors for purposes of voting in municipal and state elections."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., implied last month that racism lies behind this week’s push by Republicans to end voting rights for noncitizens in Washington, D.C.

House lawmakers debated a resolution that would disapprove of a D.C. Council law allowing noncitizens and illegal immigrants to vote in the city. Several Democrats took to the floor to argue that Republicans were looking to micromanage the city, and Ocasio-Cortez went further by saying the GOP seems to be targeting minorities.

She said Republicans "claim they believe in the sacred right to vote while denying that right to vote to an overwhelmingly Black city" and accused Republicans of trying to "meddle into the business of D.C. residents."

