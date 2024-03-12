Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vermont day care provider gets 3 to 10 years for baby's antihistamine death

Stacey Vaillancourt fatally sedated 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar in 2019

Associated Press
Published
A Vermont day care provider convicted of manslaughter in the death of an infant she was caring for in her home was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison.

Stacey Vaillancourt was accused of sedating Harper Rose Briar with an antihistamine in 2019. The 6-month-old was found unresponsive while in Vaillancourt's care, and an autopsy determined she had high concentrations of diphenhydramine, the sedating ingredient in some over-the-counter antihistamines including the brand Benadryl. The drug is not recommended for infants without a doctor's order, and there was no such order for Harper.

Stacey Vaillancourt has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for causing the death of Vermont infant Harper Rose Briar.

At trial, Vaillancourt’s defense attorney said there was no evidence to prove Vaillancourt sedated the infant, but the prosecutor told jurors that no one else could have done it. Vaillancourt denied giving the infant anything that wasn’t provided by her parents.

A jury in December convicted the former child care provider of manslaughter and child cruelty.

A phone message was left with Vaillancourt's attorney seeking comment on the sentence.