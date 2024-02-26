Expand / Collapse search
Vermont

15-year-old arrested in Vermont woman's fatal shooting

Suspect, a Springfield, MA, resident, will be charged as an adult

Associated Press
Published
A 15-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested in the shooting of a woman who was found dead in a vehicle in a St. Johnsbury parking lot last month, Vermont State Police said Monday.

The suspect will be charged as an adult with second-degree murder in the Jan. 23 death of Christina Chatlos, 38, police said. He is accused of fatally shooting Chatlos during a confrontation, police said.

Montpelier, Burlington, Killington crime

A 15-year-old has been arrested and will be charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a Vermont woman.

Chatlos, of Williamstown and Barre, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested after the shooting on an unrelated Massachusetts warrant, police said. He was extradited to Massachusetts, where he remains in juvenile custody. No date has been set for his arraignment in Vermont.

Vermont has been grappling with a spike in gun violence, and both Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the Legislature say public safety is among their top priorities.