Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New Hampshire

Venezuelan illegal immigrant tackled by federal agents at New Hampshire courthouse after attempt to flee

Video of the incident, which took place on Feb. 20, was released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Monday

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Venezuelan man tackled by federal agents at New Hampshire courthouse: video Video

Venezuelan man tackled by federal agents at New Hampshire courthouse: video

A Venezuelan man illegally in the U.S. was tackled at a New Hampshire courthouse in February after federal agents attempted to detain him quietly in the elevator with no luck. (Credit: New Hampshire Judicial Branch via APTN)

A Venezuelan man in the United States illegally was tackled at a New Hampshire courthouse by federal agents earlier this year after he fled from their attempt to detain him quietly in an elevator.

Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez, 33, was taken into custody while he was heading to a court arraignment on charges for drunken driving, driving without a license and failing to provide information after an accident, according to The Associated Press via the Nashua Police Department.

Video from Feb. 20 that was released by the Nashua Circuit Court on Monday showed Colmenarez going through security at the courthouse and getting into an elevator with the federal agents and a few other people. 

As others left the elevator, an agent can be seen touching Colmenarez lightly on the shoulder, then talking to him. The video does not include audio, but Colmenarez can be seen running out of the elevator after a few seconds.

FLORIDA’S LARGEST VENEZUELAN STRONGHOLD POISED TO JOIN FORCES WITH ICE: REPORT

Agents talking to illegal immigrant in elevator

A Venezuelan man illegally in the U.S. was tackled at a New Hampshire courthouse in February after federal agents attempted to detain him quietly in the elevator with no luck. (New Hampshire Judicial Branch via APTN)

Two agents chased him out of the elevator and threw him to the ground a few feet away, knocking down an older man who was walking with a cane in the process. 

Court liaison officer for the Hudson Police Department, Jared Neff, said he was in the prosecutor's office when he heard something going on near the elevators and decided to go check it out.

"There were voices yelling ‘Stop!’ and then a loud ‘bang’ which sounded like people had fallen on the ground and were actively fighting and struggling," he wrote in an incident report, according to The AP.

Neff helped the agents restrain Colmenarez, who could be seen in the video resisting attempts to be handcuffed.

Agents tackle illegal immigrant in New Hampshire courthouse

When agents tackled Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez, an older man who was walking with a cane was knocked down in the process. (New Hampshire Judicial Branch via APTN)

The older man who was knocked down remained lying on his back during the apprehension, and it took a minute or so for him to receive help, the video showed. It's unclear if he was injured.

The agents allegedly told Neff they had been ordered to detain illegal immigrants, and had tried to do so quietly in the elevator.

MORE THAN 900 ILLEGAL ALIENS CHARGED WITH IMMIGRATION-RELATED CRIMES DURING FIRST WEEK OF APRIL: DOJ 

A bench warrant was issued for Colmenarez since he failed to show up for arraignment and the prosecutor over the case was not contacted by federal agents beforehand nor was aware of his arrest, according to The AP.

Colmenarez is being held at an ICE facility in Texas as of Monday, The AP reported after viewing an online database.

Illegal immigrant detained by federal agents

Video of the incident, which took place on Feb. 20, was released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Monday. (New Hampshire Judicial Branch via APTN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His arrest at the courthouse comes after President Donald Trump repealed a 2011 policy that had federal agents typically avoid making arrests at courthouses, schools, places of worship and hospitals.

Current policy allows for immigration arrests "in or near courthouses when they have credible information that leads them to believe the targeted alien(s) is or will be present," as long as state and local law doesn't prohibit it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.