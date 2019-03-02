Vehicle strikes pedestrians in New Orleans; 2 dead, suspect arrested, police say

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night in New Orleans after a group of pedestrians was struck along the city’s historic Esplanade Avenue, just days before Mardi Gras.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the deaths, the New Orleans Police Department disclosed in a Twitter message, but further information was not immediately available.

“Multiple” other people were injured, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

The deaths were confirmed in a previous Twitter message by the New Orleans Police Department, but no further information was immediately available about the circumstances of the deaths or the identities of the victims.

An investigation was underway and police were asking that people avoid the area, FOX 8 reported.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.