Vehicle falls 500 feet off towering cliff along California scenic roadway, killing one

Authorities said Tuesday that a vehicle plunged approximately 500 feet off a towering coastal cliff in California, killing one person in a harrowing crash along the state’s rugged shoreline.

The vehicle reportedly tumbled down the steep, rocky terrain in Big Sur before coming to a stop just short of the ocean.

"At approximately 4:22 p.m. on February 10, Monterey County emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had gone off the roadway and was believed to have entered the water," the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

The incident, which prompted search and rescue efforts by Big Sur Fire and MCSO, occurred along California’s central coastline off Highway 1 at the Hurricane Point scenic overlook, according to the authorities.

"Responding personnel located the vehicle after it had traveled over a cliff and came to rest more than 500 feet below on the rocks," officials said. "During the operation, rescuers located one occupant, who was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Sheriff Tina Nieto said the scene was marked by harsh environmental conditions, suggesting that weather could have played a role in the fatal accident.

"Weather conditions made recovery efforts extremely challenging," Nieto said. "Strong winds required our Search and Rescue personnel to take additional safety precautions throughout the operation."

Big Sur typically sees a higher number of rainy days in February and is prone to landslides due to winter storms. According to weather forecasts, nearby areas of the incident were experiencing light rain at the time of the crash.

"We extend our condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time," Nieto added.

After four hours of recovery efforts, authorities transferred the victim to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office for identification.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Portions of Highway 1 in Big Sur were closed earlier this year after a major landslide damaged the roadway.

While the area had been scheduled to remain closed until March 30, transportation officials reopened the highway in mid-January after stabilizing what they called "one of the state’s most challenging slopes."