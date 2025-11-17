Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Father dies trying to save 7-year-old daughter after giant wave sweeps her out to sea at California beach

Two-day search effort ends with recovery of 7-year-old's body at Garrapata State Beach

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and his 7-year-old daughter died at a Northern California beach after a powerful wave swept the girl away, and he tried to save her, officials said Sunday.

The family was visiting Garrapata State Beach on Friday when a 15–20-foot wave pulled the girl from the shoreline, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Her father, 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, jumped in after her but was also swept away by the surf, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl’s mother followed them into the water but was quickly overwhelmed. She managed to return to shore on her own. A 2-year-old sibling was present but not harmed.

DAD FINDS 13-YEAR-OLD SON DEAD AFTER 200-FOOT FALL FROM BLUFF INSIDE POPULAR NATIONAL PARK SITE

Rescue team members in yellow shirts standing in a circle and talking

The search ended Sunday after a diver recovered the body of the child offshore. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

A beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks officer worked together to pull Hu from the water. They performed CPR before Hu was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother was treated for hypothermia and released.

  • search team walking along shoreline
    Image 1 of 2

    Rescue teams combed the shoreline after launching a two-day, multi-agency search for the missing girl. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

  • search team walking along shoreline and a sign in the foreground
    Image 2 of 2

    The family was visiting Garrapata State Beach in Northern California on Friday when the tragedy unfolded. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

Rescue teams launched a two-day, multi-agency search for the missing girl. Ground teams combed the shoreline and cliffs for signs of the child, while helicopters scoured the area by air and divers searched the sea.

helicopter flying over the sea near the shoreline

A helicopter is seen scouring the shoreline where the child was last seen at Garrapata State Beach in Northern California. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

NYPD OFFICER LEAPS INTO FREEZING RIVER TO SAVE TEENAGE GIRL FROM DROWNING

On Sunday, a diver located a body about 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north of where the girl was last seen. The body was brought to shore and later confirmed to be the 7-year-old girl.

rescuer team members standing atop a cliff

Rescuer teams searched for the girl on Friday and Saturday without success. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The family has expressed their gratitude to all agencies, personnel, and community members involved in the search and recovery efforts," the sheriff’s office said. "They continue to request privacy and do not wish to make further statements at this time."
Close modal

Continue