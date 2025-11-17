Father dies trying to save 7-year-old daughter after giant wave sweeps her out to sea at California beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and his 7-year-old daughter died at a Northern California beach after a powerful wave swept the girl away, and he tried to save her, officials said Sunday.

The family was visiting Garrapata State Beach on Friday when a 15–20-foot wave pulled the girl from the shoreline, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Her father, 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, jumped in after her but was also swept away by the surf, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl’s mother followed them into the water but was quickly overwhelmed. She managed to return to shore on her own. A 2-year-old sibling was present but not harmed.

A beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks officer worked together to pull Hu from the water. They performed CPR before Hu was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother was treated for hypothermia and released.

Rescue teams launched a two-day, multi-agency search for the missing girl. Ground teams combed the shoreline and cliffs for signs of the child, while helicopters scoured the area by air and divers searched the sea.

On Sunday, a diver located a body about 100 yards offshore and about half a mile north of where the girl was last seen. The body was brought to shore and later confirmed to be the 7-year-old girl.

"The family has expressed their gratitude to all agencies, personnel, and community members involved in the search and recovery efforts," the sheriff’s office said. "They continue to request privacy and do not wish to make further statements at this time."