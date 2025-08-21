Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Vegan firefighter hoses down burning tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of rib-eye steaks: 'Total loss'

Despite a job well done by the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the steaks were 'a total loss'

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Missouri firefighters battle flaming truck loaded with 40k pounds of ribeye Video

Missouri firefighters battle flaming truck loaded with 40k pounds of ribeye

A vegan firefighter working at a fire district in Missouri responded to a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames with 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks in cargo. (VIDEO: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District)

A probationary firefighter at a rural fire department in Missouri had a unique experience when responding to her first fire on Monday.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, located in the very small town of Doolittle, said it has one vegan, and that happens to be Jenna Ulrich – a new firefighter whose father is also a firefighter.

Ulrich was working on Monday morning when the department received a call reporting a tractor-trailer on fire on Interstate 174 eastbound.

The catch? The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks.

FIREFIGHTERS CUT OPEN PLAYGROUND SLIDE TO RESCUE 40-YEAR-OLD MAN STUCK INSIDE

Missouri firefighters battling fire on tractor-trailer carrying ribeye steaks

Missouri's Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District joked about its one and only vegan firefighter extinguishing flames on a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks on Monday. (Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District / Facebook)

Ulrich was stationed on the hose line during the ordeal and can be seen spraying water on the beefed-up inferno in the video posted online by the department. 

Her dad, Glenn, was working alongside her.

HOT DOGS SPILL ACROSS INTERSTATE AFTER TRACTOR TRAILER CRASH TO CLOG COMMUTE FOR STEAMED MOTORISTS

"Nothing says ‘welcome to the fire service’ like sending the probie to put out 40,000 pounds of flaming ribeye!" the district joked on Facebook.

rib-eye steaks

Forty thousand pounds worth of ribeye steaks were burnt to a crisp on Monday after a tractor-trailer transporting the meat caught on fire on a Missouri interstate. (iStock)

Despite a job well done on the firefighters' behalf, the department said the steaks were "a total loss."

This is not the first time the small department has been called to extinguish flaming trailers carrying food. 

Tractor-trailer on fire with onions in cargo

On June 8, firefighters with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a tractor-trailer "fully-loaded" with onions engulfed in flames. (Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District/Facebook)

In June, a tractor-trailer "fully-loaded" with onions caught on fire, resulting in another total loss.
