Vegan firefighter hoses down burning tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of rib-eye steaks: 'Total loss'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A probationary firefighter at a rural fire department in Missouri had a unique experience when responding to her first fire on Monday.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, located in the very small town of Doolittle, said it has one vegan, and that happens to be Jenna Ulrich – a new firefighter whose father is also a firefighter.

Ulrich was working on Monday morning when the department received a call reporting a tractor-trailer on fire on Interstate 174 eastbound.

The catch? The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks.

FIREFIGHTERS CUT OPEN PLAYGROUND SLIDE TO RESCUE 40-YEAR-OLD MAN STUCK INSIDE

Ulrich was stationed on the hose line during the ordeal and can be seen spraying water on the beefed-up inferno in the video posted online by the department.

Her dad, Glenn, was working alongside her.

HOT DOGS SPILL ACROSS INTERSTATE AFTER TRACTOR TRAILER CRASH TO CLOG COMMUTE FOR STEAMED MOTORISTS

"Nothing says ‘welcome to the fire service’ like sending the probie to put out 40,000 pounds of flaming ribeye!" the district joked on Facebook.

Despite a job well done on the firefighters' behalf, the department said the steaks were "a total loss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time the small department has been called to extinguish flaming trailers carrying food.

In June, a tractor-trailer "fully-loaded" with onions caught on fire, resulting in another total loss.