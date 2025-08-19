Firefighters cut open playground slide to rescue 40-year-old man stuck inside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connecticut man has been saved from a slippery situation.

An unidentified 40-year-old got himself stuck inside a tube slide at an elementary school playground in Vernon, Connecticut, on Aug. 16.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the Town of Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS and Vernon Police Department responded and were dispatched to Northeast Elementary School, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

The first units that arrived on the scene found the man wedged headfirst in the middle portion of the slide.

Additional help was requested, including a fire truck, Rescue 141 and Tower 541.

The man was provided ventilation and oxygen via EMS, as he was reportedly in "extreme discomfort" in the hot summer temperatures.

"As Rescue 141 was deploying tools for the extrication, Tower 541 set up adjacent to the playground on the grass and used the aerial ladder as a high point to stabilize the section of slide the firefighters were removing to reach the patient," the fire department described on Facebook.

Within 30 minutes, the man was freed after the responders were able to remove the lower section of the slide, splitting it in two.

The man reportedly refused treatment and transport to an emergency room.

"While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary," Vernon Fire Department reflected in the Facebook post, which has received viral attention from the public.

One Facebook user commented, "New fear unlocked. Kudos to that man for being active with his kids, and for teaching me a valuable lesson about tube slides."

"Imagine getting stuck [and] then they do a whole photo shoot of it for you," another commented. "Poor guy."