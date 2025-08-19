Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Connecticut

Firefighters cut open playground slide to rescue 40-year-old man stuck inside

Emergency responders provided oxygen to man in 'extreme discomfort' during hot August day

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
California man rescued after two days trapped behind waterfall Video

California man rescued after two days trapped behind waterfall

A 46-year-old man was rescued by a helicopter after he was trapped for two days behind a waterfall in California. (Credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connecticut man has been saved from a slippery situation.

An unidentified 40-year-old got himself stuck inside a tube slide at an elementary school playground in Vernon, Connecticut, on Aug. 16.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the Town of Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS and Vernon Police Department responded and were dispatched to Northeast Elementary School, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

AMERICAN TOURIST FALLS 30 FEET OFF CLIFFSIDE TRAIL IN VACATION HOT SPOT

The first units that arrived on the scene found the man wedged headfirst in the middle portion of the slide.

Additional help was requested, including a fire truck, Rescue 141 and Tower 541.

vernon fire responds to man stuck in slide

Responders called in Rescue 141 and Tower 541 to assist with the rescue of an adult man stuck inside a tube slide in Vernon, Connecticut, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

The man was provided ventilation and oxygen via EMS, as he was reportedly in "extreme discomfort" in the hot summer temperatures

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As Rescue 141 was deploying tools for the extrication, Tower 541 set up adjacent to the playground on the grass and used the aerial ladder as a high point to stabilize the section of slide the firefighters were removing to reach the patient," the fire department described on Facebook.

firefighter slices into playground slide

A firefighter slices into the midsection of a slide at Northeast Elementary School in Vernon, Connecticut, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

Within 30 minutes, the man was freed after the responders were able to remove the lower section of the slide, splitting it in two.

The man reportedly refused treatment and transport to an emergency room.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary," Vernon Fire Department reflected in the Facebook post, which has received viral attention from the public.

firefighters rescue man stuck in slide

Firefighters, EMS and police officers in Vernon, Connecticut, assist in the rescue of a man stuck in a playground slide on Aug. 16, 2025. (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

One Facebook user commented, "New fear unlocked. Kudos to that man for being active with his kids, and for teaching me a valuable lesson about tube slides."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Imagine getting stuck [and] then they do a whole photo shoot of it for you," another commented. "Poor guy."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue