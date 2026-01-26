Florida attorney general demands nursing board revoke license of nurse who wished injury on Karoline Leavitt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida attorney general James Uthmeier is calling for the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke the license of a woman after she said she hoped White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe injury in childbirth.

"Women shouldn’t have to worry about a politically driven nurse who wishes them pain and suffering being in the delivery room during childbirth," Uthmeier told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"It’s evil," he added. "The Florida Board of Nursing must take action to keep this person away from patients permanently."

CITY COUNCIL MEMBER RESIGNS AFTER GOING VIRAL ON LIBS OF TIKTOK FOR VILE COMMENT MADE TO TRUMP SUPPORTER

In a video posted on TikTok, Lexie Lawler, a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear."

She continued with explicit language, saying she hoped Leavitt would suffer a permanent injury during childbirth.

"I hope you f------- rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---," she said.

In December, Leavitt announced that she and her husband Nick are expecting a baby girl due in May, who will join their first son, Niko, born in July 2024.

Lawler was subsequently fired from Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The hospital told Fox News Digital that her comments "do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," but Lawler has since defended her remarks in another video, and appeared to reference an unrelated shooting in Minnesota while responding to criticism over her comments.

WHITE HOUSE BABY BOOM IN FULL BLOOM AS USHA VANCE, TOP TRUMP AIDES ANNOUNCE PREGNANCIES

"So they just murdered a man in Minnesota, they murdered a man in Minnesota, and you mother------- are coming after me because I used bad language? F--- you. I’m on the right side of this. F--- you."

A "GoFundMe" has been set up for Lawler which has raised nearly $5,000 with a goal of $14,000.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida Board of Nursing and Lawler for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP