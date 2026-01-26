Expand / Collapse search
Florida attorney general demands nursing board revoke license of nurse who wished injury on Karoline Leavitt

Nurse was fired by her hospital after wishing for Leavitt to suffer severe childbirth injury

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House Video

Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House

'My View' host Lara Trump joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss press secretary Karoline Leavitt's second pregnancy, her view on declining birthrates in the U.S. and what it means to be a working mother.

Florida attorney general James Uthmeier is calling for the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke the license of a woman after she said she hoped White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe injury in childbirth. 

"Women shouldn’t have to worry about a politically driven nurse who wishes them pain and suffering being in the delivery room during childbirth," Uthmeier told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"It’s evil," he added. "The Florida Board of Nursing must take action to keep this person away from patients permanently."

CITY COUNCIL MEMBER RESIGNS AFTER GOING VIRAL ON LIBS OF TIKTOK FOR VILE COMMENT MADE TO TRUMP SUPPORTER

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands behind the microphone at the podium in the press briefing room

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is expecting her second child this year. (Andrew Harnik)

In a video posted on TikTok, Lexie Lawler, a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear."

She continued with explicit language, saying she hoped Leavitt would suffer a permanent injury during childbirth.

"I hope you f------- rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---," she said.

In December, Leavitt announced that she and her husband Nick are expecting a baby girl due in May, who will join their first son, Niko, born in July 2024.

Lawler was subsequently fired from Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The hospital told Fox News Digital that her comments "do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," but Lawler has since defended her remarks in another video, and appeared to reference an unrelated shooting in Minnesota while responding to criticism over her comments.

WHITE HOUSE BABY BOOM IN FULL BLOOM AS USHA VANCE, TOP TRUMP AIDES ANNOUNCE PREGNANCIES

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

"So they just murdered a man in Minnesota, they murdered a man in Minnesota, and you mother------- are coming after me because I used bad language? F--- you. I’m on the right side of this. F--- you."

A "GoFundMe" has been set up for Lawler which has raised nearly $5,000 with a goal of $14,000. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida Board of Nursing and Lawler for comment. 

An image of a man's hand holding an open wallet with dollar bills inside.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lawler which has raised over $4,000 with a goal of $14,000.  (Photo illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

