Vandals hit Yosemite National Park with graffiti on boulder, more

Vandals defaced a boulder and other sites at Yosemite National Park with graffiti over the weekend.

The graffiti was discovered near the Bridalveil Falls Trail and shared online by parkgoer Ando Arakelyan, the Fresno Bee first reported.

Arakelyan’s photos showed a boulder, a door and an informational sign scrawled with the word "Yeti" in spray paint.

He told Outside that he’s seen graffiti at Yosemite with increasing regularity.

"I probably see something every couple of months," Arakelyan said. "It’s not that uncommon anymore to see graffiti in the park, and a lot of trash as well."

Social media users called the vandalism a "disgrace," and argued that the vandals should be punished.

Suspects can be charged with misdemeanor vandalism in a U.S. national park, which applies to relatively minor damage such as graffiti, carving into trees or rocks, or defacing signs and facilities. Penalties can include up to six months in jail, fines up to $5,000 and mandatory restitution to cover cleanup or repairs.

If damage exceeds $1,000, or involves historic, archaeological, or irreplaceable natural features, the offense can escalate to a felony. Penalties may include large fines, mandatory restitution and prison sentences of up to 10 years.