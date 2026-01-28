Expand / Collapse search
National Parks

Vandals hit Yosemite National Park with graffiti on boulder, more

Spray paint was discovered on boulder, door and informational sign near Bridalveil Falls Trail over the weekend

By Stephen Sorace , Greg Wehner Fox News
Vandals deface boulder, more at Yosemite National Park Video

Vandals deface boulder, more at Yosemite National Park

Vandals recently spray-painted graffiti on a boulder and other sites at Yosemite National Park. (Credit: Ando Arakelyan)

Vandals defaced a boulder and other sites at Yosemite National Park with graffiti over the weekend.

The graffiti was discovered near the Bridalveil Falls Trail and shared online by parkgoer Ando Arakelyan, the Fresno Bee first reported.

Arakelyan’s photos showed a boulder, a door and an informational sign scrawled with the word "Yeti" in spray paint.

He told Outside that he’s seen graffiti at Yosemite with increasing regularity.

SQUATTERS TAKE OVER YOSEMITE AS SHUTDOWN LEAVES POPULAR NATIONAL PARK WITH FEW RANGERS: REPORT

Graffiti on a rock at Yosemite

A man spotted graffiti at Yosemite National Park over the weekend. (Ando Arakelyan)

"I probably see something every couple of months," Arakelyan said. "It’s not that uncommon anymore to see graffiti in the park, and a lot of trash as well."

Graffiti on a sign

The vandals also tagged an informational sign at Yosemite National Park. (Ando Arakelyan)

Social media users called the vandalism a "disgrace," and argued that the vandals should be punished.

Graffiti on a door

Graffiti was also seen on a door in Yosemite. (Ando Arakelyan)

AMERICAN NATIONAL PARKS VANDALIZED, RUINED BY VISITORS, COULD TAKE CENTURIES TO REMEDY: REPORT

Suspects can be charged with misdemeanor vandalism in a U.S. national park, which applies to relatively minor damage such as graffiti, carving into trees or rocks, or defacing signs and facilities. Penalties can include up to six months in jail, fines up to $5,000 and mandatory restitution to cover cleanup or repairs.

Cathedral rocks in Yosemite National

A scenic view of Cathedral rocks in Yosemite National Park, California, on March 6, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If damage exceeds $1,000, or involves historic, archaeological, or irreplaceable natural features, the offense can escalate to a felony. Penalties may include large fines, mandatory restitution and prison sentences of up to 10 years.
