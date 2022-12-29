Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

In VA, an exchange of gunfire kills 1, injures deputy after officials tried to serve arrest warrants

Virginia deputy was flown to a hospital after sustaining serious injury

Associated Press
close
A person was killed and a Virginia sheriff’s deputy was wounded in an exchange of gunfire as the deputy and troopers tried to serve arrest warrants on Wednesday, state police said.

An Amelia County Sheriff’s deputy was called to conduct a welfare check on a male subject on West Lane in Amelia and the deputy confirmed the subject was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants, Virginia State Police said in a news release. Two troopers responded to help the deputy and as they entered the home, they encountered the wanted subject and exchanged gunfire with him. The subject and deputy were shot, police said.

The subject died on the scene and the deputy was flown to a hospital with a serious injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said.

After an exchange of gunfire in Virginia, a deputy sustained serious injury while the suspect died on the scene Wednesday.

The subject’s remains were expected to be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

There were other people at the home at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, police said. State police are investigating the shooting and the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave.