Utah
Published

Utah father runs over toddler with lawnmower in ‘tragic accident’: police

The toddler is expected to recover without any amputation

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A Utah toddler who was accidentally run over by a lawnmower outside his home is expected to survive, police said.

The unidentified 2-year-old boy’s father was operating a riding lawnmower last Friday when he lost track of his son and accidentally backed the machine over his son’s legs, Fox 13 reported.

Illustration picture shows a lawn mower on the grass lawn in a garden in Sint-Maria-Lierde, Sunday 02 May 2021. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Illustration picture shows a lawn mower on the grass lawn in a garden in Sint-Maria-Lierde, Sunday 02 May 2021. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The boy was in critical condition when an ambulance rushed him to Logan Regional Hospital, according to the Logan Police Department. He is expected to recover without any amputation, officials said.

The father was also not identified, other than he is an employee of Cache County, Fox 13 reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lieutenant Brooks Davis told FOX Television Stations the investigators are still looking into the "tragic accident," but do not believe at this point that charges will be filed, according to the report.