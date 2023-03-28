Utah 'powercloud' avalanche caught on camera: 'It's gonna pummel us'

A Utah "powercloud" avalanche was caught on camera this week.

The video, also shared by the Utah Avalanche Center on Monday, shows the moment massive white clouds race down Provo's Mount Timpanogos toward a group of skiers.

Those skiers include user @th0mas.farley, who shared the video. The group was at Sundance Resort.

"What the heck, bro. That's one of the biggest avalanches I have ever seen in real life," the user said.

"It's gonna pummel us, bro," he said. "Dude, I hope nobody's down on Boot Hill."

The white cloud then engulfs the snow-covered ridge where the video is shot from.

The Utah Avalanche Center said that the avalanche was natural and came from the "Middle Finger" on the mountain.

"Avalanche debris stopped in the dry lakes area adjacent to the ski area, but the dust cloud carried for hundreds of yards," it said in a Facebook post.

Sundance Resort tweeted Monday night that the avalanche carried into a region outside its ski area boundaries.

"Footage shows the dust/wind cloud reaching guests who were watching but no one was hurt as deposition area never reached our boundaries," it said. "We remained open all day and hope you will join us tomorrow for more amazing skiing and boarding. We are very grateful for our amazing ski patrol who work so hard to ensure our mountain is safe."

Farley said that while the avalanche did not make it to the resort boundaries, the powder cloud did, and kept the group covered in the snow for one or two minutes, according to Storyful.

Timpanogos, which is located in the Wasatch Mountain Range, stands at 11,750 feet. It is the second-highest mountain in the range.

The Timpanogos avalanche was one of three reported in the state on Monday, including one in Salt Lake that was caused by a skier.

There have been 21 avalanche fatalities in the U.S. in the 2022 to 2023 season, including one that was reported in Utah's Upper Weber Canyon earlier in the month, according to a list of avalanche fatalities compiled by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. From 2021 to 2022, there were 17 fatalities.