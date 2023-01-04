Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home

Police said in a press release all eight individuals were found with gunshot wounds, and they do not believe any suspects are at large.

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
Enoch, Utah police said three adults and five minors were found dead inside a home on Wednesday, according to reports.

NBC station KSL in Salt Lake City reported all eight people were found with gunshot wounds.

Enoch city police in Utah performed a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Albert Drive, where they found three adults and five children dead, all appearing to have gunshot wounds, according to reports.

According to a press release obtained by KSL, Enoch officials said the eight individuals were found during a welfare check at a home on Albert Drive.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," the release read.

Enoch Police Department officials were not available for comment, and no other information was available.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.