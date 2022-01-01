Utah ‘millionaire’ carved deadline into kidnapping victim’s hand to ‘love him or be killed,’ police say

A self-declared "millionaire" medical cannabis mogul in Utah has been charged with holding a woman against her will for weeks inside his home, beating her repeatedly and using a knife to carve the number six into her hand – allegedly meant to represent the six months she had to "love him or be killed."

The victim eventually managed to sneak a text message to her friend – who would contact authorities -- "begging for help" and decrying "she was scared for her life," according to an affidavit.

When officers arrived at the home in Salt Lake City where the woman was being held, they were met at the door by 39-year-old Ramone Martinez who "had his hand in his hoodie pocket." One officer noted seeing the outline of a handgun that Martinez was holding onto and ordered he put his hands up.

Martinez complied, and officers swept the home, ultimately discovering a woman with "heavy bruising around both eyes," the affidavit says. She also stated her ribs were hurting, that she had difficulty breathing and "that over a period of several weeks she was threatened to be killed and was assaulted."

"During this time, she was unable to leave or go anywhere freely," the affidavit says.

The woman told investigators that Martinez at one point held a knife to her throat and, in another instance, held a gun to her head. She said that Martinez assaulted her six times on the day before police arrived and that he had choked her to the point of losing consciousness on at least two occasions – once by using his hands, and another time by pressing his foot into her neck.

At one point, Martinez "grabbed a knife and carved the number 6 in the victim’s left hand stating that she had 6 months to love him or be killed," according to the booking affidavit obtained by KSL.

He also allegedly beat her with a belt, causing injuries to her face, KTVX reported. Martinez allegedly threatened to go to Mexico and "chop up the victim's brother" and assault the victim’s mother.

Martinez is charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, five felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of assault. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail last week.

The arresting officer requested that Martinez be held without bail because the man allegedly stated to authorities that "he is a millionaire, giving him access to flights and other means of travel which would enable him to flee," according to the affidavit. Martinez also allegedly bragged about having "many firearms" and "access to a large amount of money to gain access to more firearms if he chooses."

The affidavit notes that Martinez has businesses in California, Oregon and Arizona. Police said he also has a second home in Arizona, where he had planned to transport the victim before officers intervened.

A LinkedIn profile matching Martinez’ name says he is the CEO of Truu Med, a cannabis doctor referral service in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. DailyMail also reported that Martinez gave local TV interviews in 2019 speaking about bringing regulations to the medical cannabis industry.