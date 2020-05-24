Utah man stabbed Tinder date to death hours after meeting her, police say

A Utah man was arrested on Sunday after he called police claiming he had killed a woman he met on Tinder.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, surrendered to officers from the Layton Police Department and was charged with first-degree murder.

He told police he had met the 25-year-old victim late Saturday night after connecting on the dating app.

When officers came to Hunsaker's apartment, they found the woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police requested the suspect not get bail, citing "the safety of the public," Fox 13 reported.

The incident remained under investigation but the attack appeared unprovoked, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hunsaker has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.