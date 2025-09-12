Utah governor says more than 7K tips submitted in Charlie Kirk killing as manhunt continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Thursday that officials have received more than 7,000 digital tips and leads in connection with the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which he noted is the most since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition before he was later pronounced dead.

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect, who has not been identified.

"We cannot do our job without the public's help right now. The public has answered our call for action. So far, we've received more than 7,000 leads and tips," Cox said at a news briefing, adding that he is hopeful that newly released photos and video will lead to additional tips.

The governor also said nearly 200 interviews have been conducted, as officials continue to search for the shooter.

State officials are moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial, Cox said.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for murdering Kirk.

The agency also released new video Thursday night showing the shooter climbing down from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University before fleeing the scene.

Video was also shared by a homeowner in the area after the person of interest was seen in their neighborhood after the shooting took place.

Shortly before the news conference, state officials also released new photos of the person of interest.

The person was seen walking down steps while carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt with a print of what appeared to be an American flag and a Bald Eagle.

Earlier on Thursday, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office released two images showing the person wearing that same shirt as well as a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the images were pulled from campus security footage shortly before the shooting.

Officials said the person of interest appeared to be of college age and blended in with students on campus.

The FBI also said on Thursday that a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered. A "high-powered bolt action rifle" was located in a wooded area near where the shooting happened.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance escorted Kirk's casket before the flight on Air Force Two from Utah to Kirk's home state of Arizona. Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, was seen visibly emotional as the casket passed before her.

The second lady held Frantzve's hand as they stepped off the aircraft before Kirk's body was taken to a funeral home.