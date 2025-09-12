Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Utah governor says more than 7K tips submitted in Charlie Kirk killing as manhunt continues

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says nearly 200 interviews have been conducted as the search for the shooter continues

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
FBI releases new video of person of interest in Kirk assassination Video

FBI releases new video of person of interest in Kirk assassination

The suspect in the provided video appears to hop off the roof of a campus building, run up a hill to Campus Dr., cross a street, and ditch a gun in a "wooded area" on September 10, 2025.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Thursday that officials have received more than 7,000 digital tips and leads in connection with the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which he noted is the most since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition before he was later pronounced dead. 

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect, who has not been identified.

"We cannot do our job without the public's help right now. The public has answered our call for action. So far, we've received more than 7,000 leads and tips," Cox said at a news briefing, adding that he is hopeful that newly released photos and video will lead to additional tips.

PERSON OF INTEREST IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION PICTURED IN PHOTOS RELEASED BY FBI

Utah Governor Spencer Cox shares new details in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a press conference regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 11, 2025.  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The governor also said nearly 200 interviews have been conducted, as officials continue to search for the shooter.

State officials are moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial, Cox said.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for murdering Kirk.

The agency also released new video Thursday night showing the shooter climbing down from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University before fleeing the scene.

Video was also shared by a homeowner in the area after the person of interest was seen in their neighborhood after the shooting took place.

Video appears to show person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination Video

VIDEO SHOWS WITNESSES TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION DROPPING TO GROUND IN CAMPUS ATTACK

Shortly before the news conference, state officials also released new photos of the person of interest. 

The person was seen walking down steps while carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt with a print of what appeared to be an American flag and a Bald Eagle.

Kirk assassination person of interest

A split showing four newly-released photographs of the person of interest in Charlie Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Utah Public Safety)

Earlier on Thursday, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office released two images showing the person wearing that same shirt as well as a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the images were pulled from campus security footage shortly before the shooting.

Second lady Usha Vance holds the hand of Charlie Kirk's wife

Second lady Usha Vance holds the hand of Charlie Kirk's wife as they deplane Air Force Two while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Officials said the person of interest appeared to be of college age and blended in with students on campus.

The FBI also said on Thursday that a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered. A "high-powered bolt action rifle" was located in a wooded area near where the shooting happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance escorted Kirk's casket before the flight on Air Force Two from Utah to Kirk's home state of Arizona. Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, was seen visibly emotional as the casket passed before her.

The second lady held Frantzve's hand as they stepped off the aircraft before Kirk's body was taken to a funeral home.
Close modal

Continue