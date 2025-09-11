Vice President JD Vance escorts Charlie Kirk's casket before flight on Air Force Two from Utah to Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Vice President JD Vance walked alongside the casket of Charlie Kirk on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a series of solemn tributes to the conservative figure.

Escorted across the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a military pallbearer detail, Kirk’s casket will travel aboard Air Force Two, returning him to his home state of Arizona. A video of the moment showed his wife Erika Frantzve visibly emotional as the casket passed before her.

WHAT KIRK’S ASSASSINATION MEANS FOR TRUMP’S SECURITY

Vice President JD Vance escorts casket of Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Vice President JD Vance walks toward Air Force Two alongside Charlie Kirk's casket on the tarmac in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Fox News / Pool)

Upon arriving in Phoenix, Frantzve deplaned Air Force Two while holding the hand of second lady Usha Vance. His casket was transported to Hansen Memorial Chapel. Kirk will be buried in Arizona and President Donald Trump said he will attend the funeral.

Trump told reporters on Thursday evening that he believed that Kirk's funeral would be held "next weekend" adding that he would attend.

The revelation comes as federal authorities continue to search for the suspect that assassinated Kirk during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

Second lady Usha Vance holds the hand of Charlie Kirk's wife

Second lady Usha Vance holds the hand of Charlie Kirk's wife as they deplane Air Force Two while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 11 in Phoenix. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Wednesday's event, the first in what was supposed to be a series Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour," was nothing out of the ordinary. Kirk, the charismatic founder of the nation’s conservative youth activist group, gained recognition for his signature political debates on college campuses. 

During a press conference on Thursday, authorities say the suspect "blended in well with a college institution." In a photo later released by law enforcement, the individual is seen wearing a hat, sunglasses, and an American flag T-shirt with an eagle on it. 

The FBI appealed for more public tips, photos, and videos to help piece together the string of events that led to Kirk's death. 

Charlie Kirk's body arrives in Arizona Video

"We truly rely on the public's help in these types of cases. No tip is too small or too insignificant," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said Thursday.

Individuals with relevant information can submit via an online page on the FBI's website. The one-page form requests contact details, a description of what was submitted, and the files themselves. 

People can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI if they have tips.

a split image showing a person of interest in the murder of charlie kirk

The FBI released two photos on Thursday of a new person of interest in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. (FBI Salt Lake City)

The FBI also announced an award of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

