Video shows witnesses to Charlie Kirk assassination dropping to ground in campus attack

EXCLUSIVE – Video from one witness to the assassination of Charlie Kirk shows people dropping to the ground as the Turning Point USA founder was shot at a speaking event on Wednesday.

Kirk was shot and killed during an event on Wednesday hosted by TPUSA at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A university spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that Kirk was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Two separate individuals were detained and questioned by law enforcement and were later released. The FBI released two images of a person of interest on Thursday, which depict a male wearing jeans, a black shirt with an American flag graphic, a hat and black sunglasses. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading authorities to a suspect.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah," FBI Salt Lake City wrote on X.

Lexi Langley, a recent graduate of Brigham Young University, told Fox News Digital people immediately dropped to the ground after the shot was fired.

"I didn't know that he had been shot at the time. And everyone kind of dropped to the ground," Langley said. "I was preparing to hear more shots because I thought maybe this was a mass shooting. It didn't cross my mind that it would have been an assassination attempt."

Video Langley shared with Fox News Digital shows almost every individual at the UVU courtyard immediately dropping to the ground once Kirk was shot.

Langley said she ran into a building with others and that's when she realized what had happened.

"It still didn't really feel real. Like I felt like I was in a dream. It was so weird," she said. "So many people were coming through crying… it’s like the worst way to bond with strangers. But in that moment, it was like, it doesn’t matter who I talk to, we are all in this together."

The FBI is encouraging people with tips regarding the person of interest are encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.