Utah father of 6 kills wife in murder-suicide after cryptic Facebook post

A seemingly successful Utah couple with six children was found dead last week from an apparent murder-suicide that has stunned their community, according to local reports.

Businessman Olin Johnson, 57, killed his wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, inside their upscale American Fork home near Provo on June 20, police said in a statement to KSL.

"Based on the investigation, it appears that Olin fatally shot Kerilyn before fatally shooting himself," American Fork police said.

A relative found their bodies and called 911.

Just a week prior, the husband posted about his love of motorcycles and skiing on Facebook, according to 2KUTV.

"No matter how crappy a person I am, motorcycles always love me back. Oh and skiing. Skiing loves me too," he wrote on June 18. The page is now private.

There were no signs of a struggle, and police said Johnson had shot her twice before turning the gun on himself.

He owned Simtek Modular, LLC, which erects structures for law enforcement training, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked as a project manager building firing ranges, including one for the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The couple had been married for over three decades, with children ranging in age from their late teens to adults.

A motive for the murder-suicide hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Kerilyn worked as a voice teacher at her alma mater, Brigham Young University, and appeared in numerous local stage productions.

"Kerilyn was literally one of the most generous, kind, supportive people that I have ever known," said Gayle Lockwood, a retired voice teacher at BYU who had Johnson as a student, according 2KUTV. "She is a light that will be missed in the world."

In Kerilyn's final Facebook post, she plugged her 17-year-old son's summer business venture teaching tennis.

A longtime friend of the couple created a GoFundMe page to support their distraught children.

"With the sudden passing of Olin and Kerilyn Lowe Johnson many are devastated and desire to show love and support to their six children as they navigate this tragedy," the post reads. "It is hoped that [the children] would not need to shoulder the financial burden of paying for funeral expenses and other unexpected costs over the coming weeks and months."

The campaign had raised more than $77,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The American Fork community held a vigil for the couple on Sunday to support their children.

"Tonight, we just want them to feel how many people love them and are rooting for their success and are grieving with them. They are not alone," an attendee told Fox 13.