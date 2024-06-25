Florida man fatally shoots his mother, 2 other women; dies in subsequent shootout with police

Three women in Florida's Manatee County were killed in a triple shooting on Monday, including the gunman's mother. After he was shot in a standoff with authorities, sheriff's deputies learned that the man was heading to Georgia to carry out a fourth shooting.

Javontee Brice, 28, was shot and killed at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday after firing upon Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

About four hours earlier, Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Motel 6 at 660 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton. There, they found a 48-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that Brice, the victim's son, had come to the motel and shot his mother before fleeing the scene, according to the outlet.

At 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to another shooting on the 900 block of 26th Street Court East in Palmetto. There, Palmetto Police were attempting to save a 29-year-old woman in her car. She died about an hour later. Witnesses at the scene identified Brice as the shooter once again.

While police were still investigating the other two shootings, Brice was identified as the suspected shooter in another attack in Bradentown that occurred just after 10 p.m. at 4800 55th Street West. Brice shot the woman before fleeing the area; she died later at a local hospital.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office issued a statewide BOLO for Brice's vehicle, and several agencies worked together to track him down near the state line in Hamilton County, per Fox 13. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office determined that Brice intended to kill a fourth person in Georgia before he was stopped by police near state lines, according to the outlet.