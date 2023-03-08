Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Utah bank robber steals $1, demands to go to federal prison: report

The suspect took the money and refused to leave the bank, Utah police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Houston man police say 'sharp dressed man' caught on camera robbing bank Video

Houston man police say 'sharp dressed man' caught on camera robbing bank

A "sharp dressed man" was caught on camera robbing two banks in Houston this month. 

A suspected bank robber in Utah demanded $1 from a bank teller Monday and waited for police officers to arrive because he wanted to be jailed in federal prison.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, was instead booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a robbery charge, the Salt Lake City Police Department said. 

UTAH SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MISSING 19-YEAR-OLD MAN NEARLY A YEAR AFTER HIS DISAPPEARANCE

A Wells Fargo bank branch in Salt Lake City, Utah where a man allegedly stole $1 and waited for the police to arrive so he could be arrested. 

A Wells Fargo bank branch in Salt Lake City, Utah where a man allegedly stole $1 and waited for the police to arrive so he could be arrested.  (Google Maps)

"Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you," Santacroce wrote in a note he handed to a Wells Fargo branch teller, according to a police booking affidavit obtained by news outlet KSL.

He then asked bank employees to call the police and waited in the lobby. 

"The man, later identified as Donald Santacroce, took the money and refused to leave the bank," police said in a news release. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When authorities arrived, he handed them the $1 bill and asked to be jailed in federal prison. Authorities have not said why Santacroce wanted to go to federal prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.