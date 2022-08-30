US thunderstorms bring risk of damaging winds, isolated tornado
Heat is building up once more across the West; parts of Texas at risk of flash flooding
Strong to severe thunderstorms will fire up over sections of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast.
Heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will all be possible.
Several inches of rain could cause flash flooding, especially in Texas.
Another heat wave is building over the West this week.
Watches and warnings are up for California and the Southwest, where temperatures could exceed 110 degrees.