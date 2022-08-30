Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

US thunderstorms bring risk of damaging winds, isolated tornado

Heat is building up once more across the West; parts of Texas at risk of flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will fire up over sections of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast.  

MINNESOTA STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER, SHUT DOWN STATE FAIR

Heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will all be possible.  

The futuretrack for the Northeast

The futuretrack for the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Several inches of rain could cause flash flooding, especially in Texas.

The Texas rainfall forecast

The Texas rainfall forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Another heat wave is building over the West this week.  

Heat alerts in California through Sunday

Heat alerts in California through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

Watches and warnings are up for California and the Southwest, where temperatures could exceed 110 degrees.

