Federal judge blocks California law forcing ICE agents to remove masks during operations

A Los Angeles‑based federal judge on Monday blocked California from enforcing its law that would require ICE agents to remove masks during immigration enforcement operations.

Judge Christina Snyder, appointed during the Clinton administration, granted a preliminary injunction against the "No Secret Police Act," arguing that it discriminated against the federal government by violating the Supremacy Clause.

Under the constitutional clause, federal law takes precedence over any conflicting state or local law, rendering the lower-level law unenforceable.

Snyder said the "No Secret Police" ruling hinged on California exempting its own state officers while penalizing federal agents.

"The Court finds that federal officers can perform their federal functions without wearing masks," Snyder said. "However, because the No Secret Police Act, as presently enacted, does not apply equally to all law enforcement officers in the state, it unlawfully discriminates against federal officers."

Attorney General Pamela Bondi applauded the ruling in a post on X Monday, saying federal agents are being increasingly targeted for doing their jobs and warned that the law would have worsened existing safety risks.

"ANOTHER key court victory thanks to our outstanding @TheJusticeDept attorneys," Bondi said.

"Following our arguments, a district court in California BLOCKED the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities."

"These federal agents are harassed, doxxed, obstructed, and attacked on a regular basis just for doing their jobs. We have no tolerance for it."

Although the ruling blocked the facial-covering ban, the court allowed the state’s "No Vigilantes Act" to remain in effect, which mandates all officers to show their agency affiliation and a personal identifier, such as a badge number, on their uniforms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the ruling a "win," framing the decision as a victory for his policy goals, despite the court striking down the other measure.

"A federal court upheld California’s law requiring federal agents to identify themselves – a clear win for the rule of law. No badge and no name mean no accountability," Newsom said. "California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy."

Newsom signed the measures into law last September in response to recent federal enforcement operations in the state. California argued that the laws were valid safety regulations, likening them to speed limits or other traffic laws.

"Each of the challenged provisions is a legitimate exercise of California’s police powers that ‘at most, only incidentally affects‘ federal immigration and law enforcement," the court documents said.

California added that the act does not "control, impede, or grant ‘virtual power of review’ over federal law enforcement activities, and therefore it does not amount to an unconstitutional direct regulation."

The state paused enforcement of the laws against federal agencies, despite a Jan. 1, 2026 start date, while the court considered the U.S. request for a preliminary injunction.

Bondi added that the Trump administration will continue fighting to protect federal agents amid what she described as intense scrutiny.

"We will continue fighting and winning in court for President Trump’s law-and-order agenda — and we will ALWAYS have the backs of our great federal law enforcement officers," Bondi said.