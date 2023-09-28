Expand / Collapse search
Texas

US soldier Travis King back on American soil after being freed by North Korea

King, 23, was detained by North Korean authorities July 18, when he crossed the DMZ between North and South Korea

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returned to U.S. soil early following more than 70 days of being detained in North Korea, landing at Joint Base San Antonio early Thursday morning. (REUTERS)

American soldier Travis King returned to United States soil Thursday for the first time since being detained by North Korean authorities in July, U.S. officials said. King has been held by North Korean authorities since July 18, when he intentionally crossed into the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The North Korean government announced Wednesday that it "decided to expel" U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, returning him to U.S. custody. He was initially taken to China and then flown to the U.S. following an initial medical exam.

On Thursday morning, a military flight carrying King landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, U.S. officials said.

King, 23, is expected to be transported to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas for further mental and physical exams.

US OFFICIALS SAY TRAVIS KING IS IN AMERICAN CUSTODY AFTER MONTHS OF DETAINMENT IN NORTH KOREA

Travis King

This family photo shows a portrait of American soldier Travis King displayed at the home of his grandfather Carl Gates, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S.  (Family Photo via AP)

King spent 71 days in North Korean custody.

His release almost certainly does not end his troubles as he has been declared AWOL from the Army, which can be punished by detention in military jail, forfeiture of pay or a dishonorable discharge.

The National Security Council confirmed King's return to U.S. custody in a call on Wednesday.

"U.S. officials have secured the return of Private Travis King from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)," said Pentagon Spokesperson Brigadier Gen Patrick Ryder.

People walking

American soldier Travis King arrives in the US on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, after his release from North Korea. (Reuters)

King, officials exiting a plane

King has been held by North Korean authorities since July 18, when he intentionally crossed into the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea. (Reuters)

He added: "We appreciate the hard work of personnel in the Army, United States Forces Korea, and across the Department of Defense to bring Private King home, and we thank the governments of Sweden and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for their assistance."

On Wednesday, Swedish officials took King to the Chinese border, where he was met by the U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, the Swedish ambassador to China, and at least one U.S. Defense Department official.

King's mother, Claudine Gates, said she would be "forever grateful" for his safe return.

"Ms. Gates will be forever grateful to the United States Army and all its interagency partners for a job well done," said Jonathan Franks, the spokesman for King's mother. "For the foreseeable future, the family asks for privacy and Ms. Gates does not intend to give any interviews."

American soldier Travis King

This undated photo shows Travis King, the American soldier who officials say currently is being detained in North Korea. (Facebook)

A plane landing

American soldier Travis King returned to the United States, landing at a military base in Texas early Thursday morning, Sept. 28, 2023.  (Reuters)

During King’s detainment, U.S. officials were not allowed to communicate with him or inquire about why he crossed into North Korea in the first place.

PENTAGON DISPUTES PYONGYANG'S CLAIM THAT US SOLDIER TRAVIS KING WILLINGLY SOUGHT 'REFUGE' IN NORTH KOREA

A senior defense official told Fox News on Tuesday that King got into a physical altercation with locals in South Korea and was forced to serve approximately two months in a South Korean detention facility.

South Korean soldiers at border

South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju on March 3, 2023.  (Jeon-Heon-Kyun/AFP via Getty Images)

King was released on July 10 and was expected to be sent to Fort Bliss in Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service, when he fled North and was detained by North Korean authorities.

Throughout the time he was held at the South Korean facility, he made comments that he did not want to come back to America, according to a U.S. official.

North Korean state media reported King decided to cross into the totalitarian country because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army."

US 'WORKING VERY HARD' TO DETERMINE CAPTURED SOLDIER TRAVIS KING'S STATUS IN NORTH KOREA, DIPLOMAT SAYS

A plane on the tarmac

On Thursday morning, a military flight carrying King landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, U.S. officials said.  (Reuters)

King's mother, through her spokesperson, disputed the reports from North Korea.

King has faced at least two other assault-related allegations in South Korea, according to a transcript of the verdict obtained by The Associated Press. 

In February, a court fined him $3,950 after being convicted of assaulting an unidentified person and damaging a police vehicle in Seoul last October.

King, people watching a TV

The U.S. has secured the release of King who sprinted across a heavily fortified border into North Korea more than two months ago, and he is on his way back to America, officials announced Wednesday. U.S. ally Sweden and rival China helped with the transfer.  (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

King was the first American soldier to cross the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas in decades.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.