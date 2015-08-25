US seeks maximum 15-year prison sentence for Kenyan man in chat room terror support case

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to impose the maximum 15-year prison sentence on a Kenyan who admitted to supporting foreign terror organizations.

Prosecutors said in a court filing Tuesday that 27-year-old Mohamed Said provided thousands of dollars and identified recruits for Africa's violent al-Shabaab organization and al-Qaida affiliates in Syria and elsewhere. Said pleaded guilty to terror support conspiracy in May.

Said's attorney wants a more lenient eight-year sentence, in part because Said never plotted against the U.S.

Sentencing is set Friday in Miami federal court.

Said and a co-defendant were arrested in 2013 in Saudi Arabia in a case that evolved from FBI monitoring of Internet chat rooms frequented by Islamic extremists. The co-defendant is serving a 15-year prison sentence.