US military warns Iran it will not tolerate any 'unsafe' actions ahead of live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps set to begin 2-day live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz as USS Abraham Lincoln leads American fleet

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany analyzes Trump's Iran strategy as US armada heads to region Video

Kayleigh McEnany analyzes Trump's Iran strategy as US armada heads to region

‘Saturday in America’ host Kayleigh McEnany discusses President Donald Trump’s foreign policy in Iran, the U.S. military’s options in the region, Saudi Arabia’s stance on U.S. bases and more on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

The U.S. military warned Iran it will not tolerate "any unsafe and unprofessional behavior" surrounding U.S. forces in the Middle East as Tehran is gearing up for live-fire naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz. 

The declaration comes as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is set to begin a 2-day exercise starting Sunday, according to the U.S. Central Command. President Donald Trump announced this week that a "massive Armada is heading to Iran," led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. 

"U.S. forces acknowledge Iran’s right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters. Any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization," CENTCOM said in a statement. 

"CENTCOM will ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East. We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions, including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of U.S. military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with U.S. military vessels, or weapons trained at U.S. forces," it added.

SAUDIS WON’T LET THE UNITED STATES USE ITS BASES OR AIRSPACE FOR AN ATTACK ON IRAN, SENIOR GULF OFFICIAL REVEALS

F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from USS Abraham Lincoln

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln during routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea, in this image released by U.S. Central Command on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.  (U.S. Central Command)

"The U.S. military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms. Iran’s IRGC must do the same," it also said. 

CENTCOM described the Strait or Hormuz as "an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity." 

HEGSETH SAYS DEPARTMENT OF WAR ‘WILL BE PREPARED TO DELIVER’ WHATEVER TRUMP WANTS FOLLOWING IRAN WARNING

USS Abraham Lincoln Pacific

The USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Pacific Ocean in this photo released in August 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman)

"On any given day, roughly 100 of the world’s merchant vessels transit the narrow strait," it said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a Cabinet meeting this week that the Department of War will "be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects" following a warning to Iran about its nuclear program. 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gestures while speaking alongside President Donald Trump at Cabinet meeting

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump said Wednesday Iran that "time is running out" to strike a deal.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
