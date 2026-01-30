Hegseth says Department of War 'will be prepared to deliver' whatever Trump wants following Iran warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said his department will "be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects" following a warning to Iran about its nuclear program.

Hegseth made the remark Thursday during a Cabinet meeting, one day after President Donald Trump told Iran that "time is running out" to strike a deal.

"They should not pursue nuclear capabilities. So we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department, just like we did this month," Hegseth said before describing the Jan. 3 U.S. military operation that captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

"No other military in the world could have executed the most sophisticated, powerful raid, not just in American history, I would say, in world history. What those men did going downtown, another country, the most secure place in the most secure base in the middle of the night without anybody knowing until those simultaneous bombs dropped three minutes before the helicopters dropped. No other country could coordinate that," Hegseth continued. "No other president would have been willing to empower those warriors that way to be that effective."

IRAN RESPONDS TO TRUMP PRESSURE WITH WARNING OF RETALIATION: ‘FINGERS ON THE TRIGGER’

"And that sends a message to every capital around the world that when President Trump speaks, he means business. And we are reestablishing deterrence at the War Department," Hegseth also said.

The secretary of War also told the Cabinet that Trump has had to "rebuild the perception of America" during his second term.

"And at the Department of War, that meant reestablishing deterrence. What happened in Afghanistan. What happened in Ukraine, a war that never would have occurred. What happened on Oct. 7 in Israel — never would have happened under President Trump. So as a result, we're having to rebuild how our enemies perceive us," he said. "And when President Trump said, 'We're not getting a nuclear Iran, you won't have a nuclear bomb,' he meant it. And we sent those B-2s halfway around the world, and they never noticed."

RUBIO REVOKES IRANIAN OFFICIALS' US TRAVEL PRIVILEGES OVER DEADLY PROTEST CRACKDOWN KILLING THOUSANDS

"When you said, Mr. President, we're securing the border, the military was proud to do their part alongside Homeland Security to do that. Same thing with Iran right now, ensuring that they have all the options to make a deal," Hegseth added.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said, "A massive Armada is heading to Iran."

"It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully, Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" the president warned.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.