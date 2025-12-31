US military confirms 5 killed in Dec 31 kinetic strike on reported narco-terror vessels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five individuals were killed during a Dec. 31 U.S. military kinetic strike against two vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking, U.S. Southern Command said Wednesday.

Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narcotics trafficking routes and were engaged in drug trafficking activities at the time of the operation, officials said.

A total of five individuals described as narco-terrorists were killed during the actions, officials said, with three killed aboard the first vessel and two killed aboard the second.

The Department of War identified the operation as part of Operation Southern Spear.

Video released of the operation shows a strike on a vessel at sea. Military officials did not clarify whether additional engagements occurred beyond those shown in the unclassified video.

Another strike was announced earlier in the day, but it is unclear if the two are linked at this time.

U.S. Southern Command did not provide any further comment to Fox News Digital at this time.