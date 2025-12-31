Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Narco-Terror

US military confirms 5 killed in Dec 31 kinetic strike on reported narco-terror vessels

Southern Command confirms vessels were transiting known drug trafficking routes

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
SOUTHCOM conducts lethal kinetic strikes on two narco-trafficking vessels Video

SOUTHCOM conducts lethal kinetic strikes on two narco-trafficking vessels

In this video released by SOUTHCOM via X, a Dec. 31 operation on two vessels confirmed along 'known narco-trafficking routes' were neutralized through kinetic strikes from the U.S. military. (Credit: @Southcom via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five individuals were killed during a Dec. 31 U.S. military kinetic strike against two vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking, U.S. Southern Command said Wednesday.

Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narcotics trafficking routes and were engaged in drug trafficking activities at the time of the operation, officials said.

A total of five individuals described as narco-terrorists were killed during the actions, officials said, with three killed aboard the first vessel and two killed aboard the second.

US MILITARY DESTROYS NARCO-TERROR CONVOY OF THREE VESSELS AT SEA IN KINETIC STRIKES

.GIF of lethal kinetic strike on narco-terrorist vessel

USSOUTHCOM announced another kinetic strike against alleged narco-terrorist vessels Wednesday, Dec. 31.  (@Southcom via X)

The Department of War identified the operation as part of Operation Southern Spear.

Video released of the operation shows a strike on a vessel at sea. Military officials did not clarify whether additional engagements occurred beyond those shown in the unclassified video.

Another strike was announced earlier in the day, but it is unclear if the two are linked at this time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Southcom carries out strike

Video shows a kinetic strike on a narco-terror vessel in international waters Wednesday, Dec. 31. (U.S. Southern Command via X)

U.S. Southern Command did not provide any further comment to Fox News Digital at this time.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
Close modal

Continue