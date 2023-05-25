Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

US marshal kills Oklahoma woman who pulled gun on cops, had 2 felony warrants

Shari Vincent, 44, was wanted for stalking, malicious injury to property

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants, according to police.

Shari Vincent, 44, died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight.

SUBURBAN CHICAGO MAN FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS CALLED TO ASSIST PARAMEDICS

Vincent was wanted in neighboring Cleveland County for stalking and malicious injury to property, Knight said. She was also considered to be potentially violent because of threats made on social media toward various law enforcement agencies.

Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Broken Bow crime

An Oklahoma woman was fatally shot by a U.S. marshal after pulling a gun on officers attempting to serve the two felony warrants she was wanted on. (Fox News)

Vincent fled from an attempted traffic stop until her vehicle was rammed by a vehicle driven by a marshal, according to Knight.

RHODE ISLAND POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN SUSPECTED OF KILLING 2

Vincent then produced a gun and was shot by the marshal who had rammed her vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knight referred questions about the marshal to the U.S. Marshal's office, which did not immediately return a phone call for comment.