Illinois
Published

Suburban-Chicago man fatally shot by police officer who was called to assist paramedics

IL man was having a potential psychotic breakdown when he was shot

Associated Press
A man has been fatally shot by a police officer who was called to assist paramedics at a suburban Chicago apartment building, authorities said.

Des Plaines police said Scott MacDonald, 55, was shot about 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in a hallway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Before the shooting, officers were advised that MacDonald "was breaking things, possibly having a psychotic breakdown," and may have had access to an ax or machete, the police department said Thursday morning in a release.

Illinois Fox News graphic

An Illinois police officer shot and killed a man after being called to assist paramedics. (Fox News)

The situation "escalated" when officers encountered MacDonald in the hallway, according to the release. No further details were released.

The officer who shot MacDonald has been placed on paid administrative leave. The shooting was being investigated by an outside regional task force.