US lawmakers urge FCC to address security concerns over Chinese cellular modules

Chinese cellular modules raise remote control concerns for US medical devices, vehicles, equipment

Two U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to address questions about potential security concerns involving cellular modules made by Chinese companies including Quectel and Fibocom Wireless.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) walks to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)

House China Select Committee chair Mike Gallagher, a Republican, and the panel's top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi in a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel raised alarm that U.S. medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be accessed and controlled remotely from China if they are made with Chinese-made cellular modules.

