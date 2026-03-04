Expand / Collapse search
Walz mocked online after GOP lawmaker floats theory in heated hearing about why Kamala Harris chose him as VP

Walz and AG Keith Ellison testified in a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Social media erupts over tense moment between Walz and GOP Rep. Video

Social media erupts over tense moment between Walz and GOP Rep.

Republican Congresswoman Pat Fallon blasted Walz over being chosen by Kamala Harris as her VP nominee.

GOP Rep. Pat Fallon blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a heated fraud hearing on Wednesday in an exchange that was quickly amplified by conservatives on social media. 

"It's been widely reported that in 2008, when Barack Obama was choosing his vice presidential candidate, he had three criteria. He wanted to make sure he picked someone that wasn't as smart as him and had less talent and charisma and couldn't possibly outshine him, so he picked Joe Biden," Fallon said in the House Oversight Committee hearing. 

"And then Joe Biden in 2020 used the exact same criteria," Fallon continued. "He wanted to make sure he picked somebody that wasn't as smart as him, had less talent and charisma, and wouldn't outshine him, and he picked Kamala Harris."

Fallon went on to say that in 2024, "I think it's very evident why Kamala Harris picked you."

Tim Walz and Pat Fallon split

Minnesota Gov. Walz was grilled by GOP Rep. Pat Fallon in a contentious fraud hearing on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Walz appeared to take the criticism in stride as he laughed and responded with, "I wouldn't know, Congressman."

"The talent pool isn't just shallow, brother, we have hit the shore," Fallon said before ending his questioning. 

The clip immediately made waves on social media, particularly from conservatives.

REPORT EXPOSES BILLIONS IN UNCOVERED FRAUD, WASTE AS WATCHDOG COALITION OFFERS SUPPORT TO TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota during a campaign event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 20, 2024.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Tim Walz just got SCORCHED," conservative commentator Nick Sortor posted on X. 

Conservative influencer account Libs of TikTok called the exchange "one of the most INCREDIBLE OWNS in American politics."

Walz hearing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in the U.S. Capitol Building on March 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Rep. Pat Fallon torches Tim Walz," Brandon Straka, the founder of the #walkaway campaign, posted on X.

Much has been made in media reports and books in recent months about what went into Harris's decision to name Tim Walz as her running mate instead of other candidates, particularly Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Ultimately, according to the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," Harris "went with her gut" and chose Walz believing he was the "better fit" in a decision her staff was "unanimously behind."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

