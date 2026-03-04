Walz mocked online after GOP lawmaker floats theory in heated hearing about why Kamala Harris chose him as VP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Rep. Pat Fallon blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a heated fraud hearing on Wednesday in an exchange that was quickly amplified by conservatives on social media.

"It's been widely reported that in 2008, when Barack Obama was choosing his vice presidential candidate, he had three criteria. He wanted to make sure he picked someone that wasn't as smart as him and had less talent and charisma and couldn't possibly outshine him, so he picked Joe Biden," Fallon said in the House Oversight Committee hearing.

"And then Joe Biden in 2020 used the exact same criteria," Fallon continued. "He wanted to make sure he picked somebody that wasn't as smart as him, had less talent and charisma, and wouldn't outshine him, and he picked Kamala Harris."

Fallon went on to say that in 2024, "I think it's very evident why Kamala Harris picked you."

Walz appeared to take the criticism in stride as he laughed and responded with, "I wouldn't know, Congressman."

"The talent pool isn't just shallow, brother, we have hit the shore," Fallon said before ending his questioning.

The clip immediately made waves on social media, particularly from conservatives.

"Tim Walz just got SCORCHED," conservative commentator Nick Sortor posted on X.

Conservative influencer account Libs of TikTok called the exchange "one of the most INCREDIBLE OWNS in American politics."

"Rep. Pat Fallon torches Tim Walz," Brandon Straka, the founder of the #walkaway campaign, posted on X.

Much has been made in media reports and books in recent months about what went into Harris's decision to name Tim Walz as her running mate instead of other candidates, particularly Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Ultimately, according to the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," Harris "went with her gut" and chose Walz believing he was the "better fit" in a decision her staff was "unanimously behind."