©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

US consumer confidence slips in November but is still strong

By PAUL WISEMAN | Associated Press
FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, shoppers enter and take their shopping carts during a Black Friday sale at a Target store in Newport, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Conference Board releases its November index on U.S. consumer confidence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON – U.S. consumer confidence slipped this month but remains strong.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 135.7 in November from October's 18-year high 137.9.

The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Their evaluation of today's economy improved — but their assessment of future conditions slipped in November.

"Overall, consumers are still quite confident that economic growth will continue at a solid pace into early 2019," says Lynn Franco, a Conference Board economist. "However, if expectations soften further in the coming months, the pace of growth is likely to begin moderating."

Americans' sunny mood reflects a strong job market. Unemployment has dropped to a five-decade low 3.7 percent.