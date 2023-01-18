Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

US Coast Guard tracking Russian 'intelligence gathering ship' off Hawaii coast

The Russian ship has been spotted near Hawaii 'in recent weeks,' according to the Coast Guard

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Coast Guard monitoring Russian surveillance ship off coast of Hawaii Video

Coast Guard monitoring Russian surveillance ship off coast of Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring a Russian vessel believed to be an intelligence gathering ship off the coast of Hawaii in recent weeks.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been tracking a Russian vessel "believed to be an intelligence gathering ship" off the coast of Hawaii in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday. 

The ship and other foreign-flagged military vessels have been "operating and loitering" in Coast Guard District Fourteen's area of response. 

"As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities," Commander Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs, said in a statement. 

'FROZEN CONFLICT': A LOOK BACK AT 2022'S KEY MOMENTS IN UKRAINE'S FIGHT WITH RUSSIA

A Russian vessel has been spotted off the Hawaiian coast in recent weeks. 

A Russian vessel has been spotted off the Hawaiian coast in recent weeks.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about how long the Russian ship has been near Hawaii. Video released on Tuesday showed the ship in waters off the Hawaiian coast on Jan. 11. 

Last September, the Honolulu-based Kimball encountered four Russian naval vessels and three Chinese ships during a routine patrol in the Bering Sea near Alaska. 

Russian planes have also been tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada in recent months. 

A Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member spots a foreign naval vessel in the Bering Sea on Sept. 19, 2022.  

A Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member spots a foreign naval vessel in the Bering Sea on Sept. 19, 2022.   (U.S. Coast Guard District 17 via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) on Sept. 11. 

The month before that, Russian surveillance aircraft were detected twice in the North American ADIZ in a two-day period. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest