‘Uptown Funk’ in Norfolk: Virginia cops win national lip sync contest

A Virginia police department's lip-sync rendition of "Uptown Funk" has won a national contest and a $100,000 prize.

The Norfolk Police Department's video, which went viral in the summer of 2018, was voted best in America during Monday's "Lip Sync to the Rescue" television show on CBS.

The network described the special as "an interactive countdown ... where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the #LipSyncChallenge."

The Norfolk police effort was among 30 videos to be featured on the one-hour broadcast, which was hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Shortly before the show aired, Bruno Mars, who co-wrote the 2014 hit, shared the department's video on Facebook and wrote: "Check out Norfolk Police Department tonight. Y'all got this."

The video was posted in July 2018 in response to a challenge by the Corinth Police Department in Texas. It has garnered more than 1.5 million reactions on Facebook and 250,000 comments.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.