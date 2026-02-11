Affluent Upper East Side explodes in outrage over controversial homeless shelter: 'Unacceptable!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chaos and fury erupted Monday in New York City’s affluent Upper East Side, as residents packed a public meeting in protest of a planned homeless shelter they said "reeks of a for-profit intent."

The women's shelter, which was converted from a men’s facility following massive public pushback, is slated to open around April and will accommodate up to 250 women.

At a Community Board 8 Manhattan meeting hosted by Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY), opponents sounded alarms over the shelter’s proximity to schools and daycares. Residents also accused city officials of deliberately rushing the process to limit community input, fast-tracking a deal they say appears lucrative for developers with little regard for neighborhood well-being.

The city reportedly told local leaders in early 2025 that the project was indefinitely shelved, only to reannounce it as an active and nearly completed facility in January 2026, leaving the community with just weeks to organize before it opens.

"What we’re offended by is the lack of notification and the wrong location. It shouldn't be here," community member Bonnie Barend said, criticizing the site's suitability.

"And I'm also offended by the way you've been talking to these great citizens here tonight. They care about their community. They care about your safety, their children’s safety. We shouldn’t be denigrating anyone here."

In response, city representatives and some locals emphasized the urgent need for homeless services in districts that lack proper resources.

To address concerns, the board said the facility will feature heavy security, strict curfews, and a ban on residents with specific criminal histories, especially women on probation or parole for sex offenses due to the nearby school.

However, when HSNY Chief Program Officer Dr. Xellex Rivera explained that they only ask newcomers about their criminal history, the crowd erupted in outrage, with one resident shouting, "Unacceptable! That is not a background check."

Rivera responded, "That is fair. I 100% agree with everybody. That is fair," adding that while they can check sex offender registries, they cannot conduct a full criminal background check.

Other residents raised concerns about the shelter’s proximity to a legal cannabis dispensary and a Home Depot, arguing that tools sold there could be used as weapons and suggesting that guards should be armed. A local father also cited a recent tragedy at a shelter in Long Island City to highlight potential risks to children.

Tensions remained high as community members and city representatives continued to clash, with one resident shouting at board chairperson Valerie Mason, "You're not advocating for us!"

During the uproar, the moderator added, "There are valid concerns being expressed but if you’re going to yell at me, it doesn’t help to get them aired."

Board member Todd "TJ" Stein also expressed disappointment with the process, saying, "This was just unfortunately, not a really well-run meeting. And that just sucks... we as a community had three weeks to basically be thrown this information."

In closing remarks, Valerie Mason acknowledged the atmosphere: "I know it didn't start off that great, but people were a little hot-tempered and not willing to understand how the process works."