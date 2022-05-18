Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Unsettled weather moves into Northwest as Plains, Midwest at risk of flash flooding

Record-breaking heat continues over southern and central Plains, above-average temperatures spreading into mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible across the lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday, as well as the risk of flash flooding for portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

EFFORTS TO BATTLE FIRE IN NEW MEXICO AIDED BY THUNDERSTORMS

Map of U.S. rain forecast

Map of U.S. rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking heat continues over the southern and central Plains, with above-average temperatures spreading into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Map of severe storm threats

Map of severe storm threats (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, cold air and unsettled weather will move into the Northwest.

Map of potential record-high temperatures

Map of potential record-high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire danger remains critical over parts of the Southwest and into the central and southern Plains on Thursday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.