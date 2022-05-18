Unsettled weather moves into Northwest as Plains, Midwest at risk of flash flooding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible across the lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday, as well as the risk of flash flooding for portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

EFFORTS TO BATTLE FIRE IN NEW MEXICO AIDED BY THUNDERSTORMS

Record-breaking heat continues over the southern and central Plains, with above-average temperatures spreading into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Meanwhile, cold air and unsettled weather will move into the Northwest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire danger remains critical over parts of the Southwest and into the central and southern Plains on Thursday.