Students find more violent imagery near University of Wisconsin campus after anti-ICE displays probed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More violent imagery appeared near the University of Wisconsin-Madison late last week, mirroring similar imagery found on the public school's campus over a span of weeks, according to two students at the school.

"The only good fascist is a dead fascist," read one image photographed by Aiden Wirth, a student at the school and a writer at an independent student newspaper called The Madison Federalist, which first published the imagery.

Ben Rothove, the editor-in-chief of the paper, also captured some of the displays.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

An image with the same message hanging on a bicycle road sign, which also depicted an image of a fist punching a bloodied pig, also recently appeared. Another image hanging on a bicycle road sign depicted a fist holding a smoking pistol to the head of someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood as blood squirts out of the figure's head. The caption on that image reads, "Speak their language."

The caption on a fourth image, which also featured a pig being punched in the face with blood coming from its nose and mouth, read: "Speak their language."

GRAPHIC ANTI-ICE IMAGERY AT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SHOWS AGENT WITH BULLET IN HEAD: 'SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGE'

"Speak their language" and "The only good fascist is a dead fascist," were scrawled on a fifth image, while a person depicted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood has blood pouring out of the head.

A week ago, campus police confirmed for Fox News Digital that they were investigating imagery showing an ICE agent being shot in the head. That image was also accompanied by text that said, "The only good fascist is a dead fascist."

Before that, an image of an ICE agent being shot in the head said, "Speak their language," and below that, "You can't vote away fascism."

Campus police also confirmed they were investigating that image.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"UW-Madison condemns violence of all kinds," school spokesperson John Lucas told Fox News Digital on Nov. 13, after the first incident. The school said the same after the second incident.

"As we’ve said previously, UW-Madison continues to condemn violence of all kinds," Lucas told Fox News Digital. "If a student is in need of support of any kind, they are encouraged to reach out and meet with our Office of Student Assistance and Support. If stickers are found on campus by individuals, they can be reported to UWPD to be investigated and removed."

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Madison.