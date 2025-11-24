Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

Students find more violent imagery near University of Wisconsin campus after anti-ICE displays probed

Latest incidents follow previous on-campus imagery showing ICE agents being shot in the head

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Wisconsin professor details 'coming out' as conservative on campus: 'isolating environment' Video

Wisconsin professor details 'coming out' as conservative on campus: 'isolating environment'

A conservative professor in Wisconsin who recently went viral for a Facebook post in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination described an "isolating environment" for those on campus who harbor conservative views.

More violent imagery appeared near the University of Wisconsin-Madison late last week, mirroring similar imagery found on the public school's campus over a span of weeks, according to two students at the school. 

"The only good fascist is a dead fascist," read one image photographed by Aiden Wirth, a student at the school and a writer at an independent student newspaper called The Madison Federalist, which first published the imagery.

Ben Rothove, the editor-in-chief of the paper, also captured some of the displays. 

Violent images photographed near University of Wisonsin-Madison

Signs reading "the only good fascist is a dead fascist" and "speak their language" adorned with violent imagery were photographed near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in November 2025.  (Courtesy: Aiden Wirth)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

An image with the same message hanging on a bicycle road sign, which also depicted an image of a fist punching a bloodied pig, also recently appeared. Another image hanging on a bicycle road sign depicted a fist holding a smoking pistol to the head of someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood as blood squirts out of the figure's head. The caption on that image reads, "Speak their language."

The caption on a fourth image, which also featured a pig being punched in the face with blood coming from its nose and mouth, read: "Speak their language."

GRAPHIC ANTI-ICE IMAGERY AT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SHOWS AGENT WITH BULLET IN HEAD: 'SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGE'

Home made antifa signs in Madison Wisconsin

Imagery plastered around Madison, Wisconsin, in November 2025 depicts violence.  (Courtesy: Aiden Wirth/Ben Rothove)

"Speak their language" and "The only good fascist is a dead fascist," were scrawled on a fifth image, while a person depicted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood has blood pouring out of the head.

A week ago, campus police confirmed for Fox News Digital that they were investigating imagery showing an ICE agent being shot in the head. That image was also accompanied by text that said, "The only good fascist is a dead fascist."

Before that, an image of an ICE agent being shot in the head said, "Speak their language," and below that, "You can't vote away fascism."

Campus police also confirmed they were investigating that image.

Violent anti-ICE image hangs on post University of Wisconsin

An image showing an ICE agent shot in the head hangs on a post on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison the week of Nov. 10, 2025.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"UW-Madison condemns violence of all kinds," school spokesperson John Lucas told Fox News Digital on Nov. 13, after the first incident. The school said the same after the second incident.

"As we’ve said previously, UW-Madison continues to condemn violence of all kinds," Lucas told Fox News Digital. "If a student is in need of support of any kind, they are encouraged to reach out and meet with our Office of Student Assistance and Support. If stickers are found on campus by individuals, they can be reported to UWPD to be investigated and removed."

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Madison. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
