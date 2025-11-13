Graphic anti-ICE imagery at University of Wisconsin shows agent with bullet in head: 'speak their language'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison confirmed Thursday that they are investigating an image that appeared on campus encouraging violence against ICE agents.

The image, which was first spotted by a student and subsequently posted on X by the Wisconsin College Republicans, shows a figure wearing a vest that says "ICE" being shot in the head. Blood pours out behind the agent's head, creating a thought bubble.

"Speak their language," wording on the image says.

Below that, it says, "You can't vote away fascism."

Police are also investigating graffiti in the city of Madison with similar messaging. Photos of that graffiti were also posted on social media by the Wisconsin College Republicans.

Nick Jacobs is the chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans and a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

He told Fox News Digital that violent rhetoric has appeared multiple times across the University of Wisconsin system in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10.

"I mean, it's really bad," he said. "It's almost celebrated among students to write threatening things about college Republicans, about ICE agents, about Republicans."

"At my school recently, we did a chalk memorial for Charlie Kirk and leftists wrote what was on the bullet casing an hour after we did it," he continued.

Bullet casings recovered from alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson were riddled with left-wing messaging, including the title of a popular Antifa song.

"So, this is not just something that's at big state schools, it's not something at Ivy leagues. I mean, this is something that's really pervasive to the entire education system, which is terrible," Jacobs said. "It's never been this bad."

Jacobs said the UW system needs to be more vocal in its opposition of political violence. He also noted that on his campus, when George Floyd was killed at the hands of police, the school offered counseling to students.

"But when somebody who is very similar to a lot of students is killed on a college campus, radio silence," Jacobs said. "That does not sit right with me."

After Kirk's slaying, a UW-River Falls professor, Trevor Tomesh, went viral for making the same accusation, saying the system offered no statement on Kirk's death.

"The fact that Charlie was killed on a college campus for expressing his opinions and ideas — the one place in society that's sole purpose is to express opinions and ideas — should be a watershed moment for all universities," he said in the viral post. "Every single member of every single university community — faculty, administrators, staff and students — should be lamenting this as it spells the death of the university."

When questioned by Fox News Digital more than a month after Kirk's killing, UW-River Falls condemned violence, but said it was following the UW system's guidelines on institutional neutrality regarding broader statements about the assassination.

"We understand that questions have been raised about not issuing a formal public response. UW–River Falls adheres to the recently enacted Institutional Statements Policy of the Universities of Wisconsin that took effect last June. This policy is rooted in the principle of institutional neutrality wherein such statements should be limited to matters ‘that directly affect the operations and core mission of the university and should maintain viewpoint neutrality in any reference to any matter.’"